During the Russian missile attack on Monday, October 31, the German IRIS-T air defense system worked with 100% result. The Air Force spokesman Yurii Ihnat announced this on the air of the telethon.

Thus, Ihnat stressed that Ukraine needs more IRIS-T air defense systems.

"We need air defense means, those that we already listed, on which we are already training. We need more IRIS-T, it works and today worked with 100% result, it is a modern complex. And we want more such systems so that the Germans increase production," he said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, as of October 31, the total combat losses of the enemy personnel made about 71,820 people.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian air defense forces destroyed 44 missiles in the morning out of more than 50 launched by invaders from strategic aviation.

The Office of the President of Ukraine announced the introduction of emergency power outages caused by the consequences of rocket fire.