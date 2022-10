During Day, AFU Aviation Launches 14 Attacks On Enemy, Air Defense Forces Shoot Down 2 Helicopters And 2 UAVs

During the current day, the aviation of the Armed Forces of Ukraine launched 14 attacks on Russian occupiers, and air defense units shot down 2 helicopters and 2 enemy UAVs. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the evening operational update.

"During the day, the aviation of the Defense Forces struck the enemy 14 times. 12 of them - in areas of concentration of weapons and military equipment; on the platoon support point, as well as the position of the enemy's air defense complex. Ukrainian air defense units shot down 2 helicopters (Ka-52 and Mi-8) and 2 enemy UAVs," the statement said.

Also, units of missile troops and artillery hit the command post, two areas of concentration of manpower, weapons and military equipment and other important military facilities of the enemy.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, as of October 31, the total combat losses of the enemy personnel made about 71,820 people.

Earlier it was reported that the Ukrainian air defense forces destroyed 44 missiles from more than 50 launched by the invaders from strategic aviation in the morning.

The Office of the President of Ukraine announced the introduction of emergency power outages caused by the consequences of rocket fire.