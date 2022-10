Russian President Vladimir Putin uses at least three lookalikes who undergo plastic surgery to resemble him.

The head of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense Kyrylo Budanov announced this in an interview with the Daily Mail, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The head of military intelligence said that in the past they had already identified Putin's doubles, which replaced him on "special occasions," but now this has become a common practice for the Kremlin.

"We know about three people who are constantly showing up, but how many there are, we don't know. They were all doing plastic surgery to be similar. The only thing that gives them away is their height. This can be seen in the video and photo. Also, gesticulation, body language and earlobes, since they are unique to each person," said the head of the Defense Intelligence.

