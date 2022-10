The High Anti-Corruption Court has chosen for the former head of the State Fiscal Service Roman Nasirov a preventive measure in the form of detention with an alternative to posting bail in the amount of UAH 523 million.

This was reported to Ukrainian News Agency by a representative of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SACPO).

On October 31, the investigating judge of the High Anti-Corruption Court at the request of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NACB) and the SACPO chose a preventive measure for the former head of the SFS, who is suspected of receiving UAH 722 million in bribes.

The judge, having heard the participants in the process, partially granted the application and applied to the suspect a preventive measure in the form of detention for a period up to December 17 with an alternative to posting bail in the amount of UAH 523.2 million.

In case of bail, Nasirov will be entrusted with a number of procedural duties, in particular, arriving at the detective, prosecutor and court on the first call; not to travel outside Kyiv without the permission of a detective, prosecutor or court; inform the prosecutor, detective or court about the change in his place of residence and work; refrain from communicating with other suspects in the case and witnesses; deposit passport(s) for travel abroad; wear electronic means of control (bracelet).

According to investigators, Nasirov, with the assistance of his adviser during 2015-2016, received in his favor and the favor of third parties more than UAH 722 million of unlawful benefit for committing actions related to ensuring VAT compensation to the companies controlled by Oleh Bakhmatiuk, the owner of the Ukrlandfarming agricultural holding, in the amount of more than UAH 3.2 billion.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office informed the former head of the State Fiscal Service Nasirov about the suspicion of receiving a bribe of UAH 722 million, and Oleh Bakhmatiuk, the founder of the Ukrlandfarming agricultural holding, of bribing the ex-head of the SFS.