The Czech Republic at the state level has developed a plan for assistance to Ukraine for 2023-2025, it is planned to allocate EUR 20 million annually.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal announced this on the Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

He noted that the visit of the Czech delegation to Kyiv during one of the most difficult periods of history is a manifestation of huge solidarity with Ukraine.

During a press conference with Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala, the head of the Ukrainian government thanked for the comprehensive assistance that Czech partners provide to Ukraine.

"The Czech Republic at the state level has developed its own Plan of Assistance to Ukraine. This is annually more than EUR 20 million during 2023-2025," Shmyhal wrote.

He said that military-technical cooperation is also gaining momentum between the states.

Thus, the Czech self-propelled howitzers "Dana," tanks, infantry fighting vehicles and other assistance are already contributing to the significant strengthening of the Ukrainian army and the liberation of Ukrainian lands.

In addition, according to Shmyhal, the Czech government supported the creation of an international tribunal to convict the military-political leadership of Russia for the war against Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala on Monday, October 31, for the second time since the start of a full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine, arrived on a visit to Kyiv.