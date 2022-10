The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in response to information about the fall of a Russian missile in the north of Moldova, emphasizes the importance of Ukraine's early receipt of modern missile and air defense equipment.

The speaker of the Foreign Ministry Oleh Nikolenko wrote this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Ukraine constantly says this: the Russian Federation is waging war not only against Ukraine, but also against Europe. The missile attacks that the Russian Federation launches on Ukrainian cities from the Black Sea, Belarus, Russia or the Caspian Sea pose a direct threat to the security of neighboring countries. That is why it is critically important that Ukraine receive advanced missile and air defense as soon as possible. These systems will save lives and protect critical infrastructure," he wrote.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on Monday, October 31, the Ministry of Interior Affairs of Moldova reported that one of the Russian missiles with which Russia fired at Ukraine fell on the territory of Moldova in the north of the village of Naslavcea. There are no victims, but there is damage to houses.

On October 31, the command of the Air Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that the air defense of Ukraine successfully shot down more than 40 missiles of the Russian Federation.