AFU In Kherson Region Destroy 2 Barges Of Occupiers Near Antonivskyi Bridge, Preventing Their Evacuation

In the Kherson Region, the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed two Russian military barges near the Antonivskyi Bridge, preventing the evacuation of the invaders.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced this, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the department, preparations are underway to evacuate individual units and enemy military equipment from the right-bank part of the Kherson Region.

To do this, the presence of watercraft of the river fleet is specified, pontoon crossings are installed and the serviceability and readiness of barges are periodically checked.

"Two of them have recently been successfully destroyed by units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine in the area of ​the Antonivskyi Bridge," the General Staff added.

According to the updated information, the defeat of enemy manpower and equipment for the previous days was confirmed.

So, in the Kherson Region, a column of enemy military equipment was destroyed, in the Zaporizhzhia Region - an ammunition depot, 5 pieces of weapons and military equipment of various types were destroyed and up to 120 servicemen were wounded.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the head of the Chechen Republic, Ramzan Kadyrov, admitted that as a result of an artillery strike by the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the positions of the invaders in the Kherson Region, 23 Chechen militants were killed.