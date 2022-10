Russians Offered To Kill Ukrainians In Exchange For Cancellation Of Debts For Communal Services - SSU

In Russia, "volunteers" are recruited for the war in Ukraine, promised to write off debts for communal services in exchange for the murder of Ukrainians.

The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) announced this, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

A prisoner from the Russian Federation told the SSU about this method of recruiting "volunteers" for the war.

A native of Belgorod at the end of the summer received a summons from the military enlistment office.

"I was offered, because I have a lot of debts and rent arrears, debt cancellation in exchange for signing a contract," the SSU quotes a prisoner who became a shooter of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation.

The occupier says that "recruits" were promised to be kept on the border with Ukraine, instead, a week after signing the contract, they were transferred to the combat zone in the Donetsk direction.

The "volunteers" unit was shattered under the fire of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in a week.

Those who managed to survive decided to get on foot to the Russian border.

"But after more than 3 weeks of wandering, he was captured by fighters of the Defense Forces of Ukraine. It is not known whether his debts were written off to this volunteer, but he still won his game of roulette with death, because he survived, unlike most of his "colleagues," the report said.

The SSU recommends all seekers of benefits in the war in Ukraine not to risk and surrender.

