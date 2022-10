As a result of massive enemy strikes on Ukraine on Monday, 13 people were injured.

The head of the National Police Ihor Klymenko announced this on the air of the national telethon, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Currently, we have 13 people injured as a result of today's attacks by the Russian Federation. And we, of course, together with the SSU, the prosecutor's office will establish those losses and record those crimes that were committed today in our country," he said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said that 10 regions were hit by Russian missiles and drones on Monday, October 31, where 18 objects were damaged, most of which are energy facilities.

Hundreds of settlements in seven regions of Ukraine were de-energized.