During Massive Enemy Attack Within Kyiv, 12 Out Of 16 Air Targets Destroyed - Kyiv Administration Chair Popko

On Monday morning, during a massive enemy attack within Kyiv, the Ukrainian military destroyed 12 of 16 air targets.

The Chairman of the Kyiv City Military Administration Serhii Popko announced this on a Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Within Kyiv, 16 air targets were discovered, of which 12 were guaranteed to be destroyed," he wrote.

Also, the Head of the City Military Administration said that as of 1 p.m. repair crews returned voltage at one of the water intakes.

"In the near future, the water supply will be restored in the city. We are trying to minimize the consequences of such strikes. All services are operating in emergency mode," he added.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, 80% of the residents of the capital were left without water supply due to damage to the object of energy infrastructure in the Kyiv Region by the enemy.

Power engineers are also working to restore power supply after damage to an energy facility that supplies about 350,000 apartments in Kyiv.

On Monday, 10 regions were hit by Russian missiles and drones, where 18 objects were damaged, most of them energy facilities.

Hundreds of settlements in seven regions of Ukraine were de-energized.

As a result of massive strikes in Ukraine, 13 people were injured.