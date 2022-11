Staff members work at the construction site of the road network at the Wenchang International Aerospace City in Wenchang, south China's Hainan Province. Photo by Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu.

A total of 299 new projects of expressways and national and provincial highways were kicked off in China in the first nine months of the year, with a length of 9,645 km, according to the Ministry of Transport (MOT). This was reported by The Xinhua News Agency.

"The total investment of these projects hit ¥882.6 bln yuan (about $123 bln)", – Gu Zhifeng, an MOT official, told.

In September alone, 34 new major road projects were initiated, Gu said, adding that their total investment reached ¥385.3 bln, skyrocketing about 277% from a month ago.

Gu stated that the ministry would continue to intensify efforts on expanding effective investment and accelerating the implementation of a slew of major road projects to better leverage the role of key projects in stabilizing economic operations.

According to the MOT, a total of 16,721 charging points have been built in China's 3,974 expressway service areas as the country has accelerated the construction of battery charging facilities along the roads.