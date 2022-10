Ukraine's losses from large-scale air alarms during the working day amount to at least UAH 7.5 billion.

The chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on Finance, Tax and Customs Policy Danylo Hetmantsev announced this on Telegram, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"It is obvious that by hitting our country on Monday morning, when people go to work, the enemy is not only trying to strike at energy infrastructure, but also paralyze economic activity," the MP wrote.

According to him, the losses of the economy due to large-scale anxieties on a working day amount to at least UAH 7.5 billion.

"We cannot give the enemy this badly needed money. Therefore, it is important to organize the work of both the state and private sectors of the economy remotely / in non-working hours / on weekends in such a way as not only to compensate for the downtime, but to ensure the production of products necessary for victory," Hetmantsev emphasized.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in April-June 2022, real gross domestic product (GDP), according to operational data, decreased by 37.2% compared to the same period in 2021.

The state budget for 2022 was developed based on the macroeconomic forecast, which implies a real GDP growth of 3.8%.

However, due to Russia's military aggression against Ukraine, the fall of the domestic economy, according to international organizations, may be from 30% to 45%.