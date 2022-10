Russian Defense Ministry Announces End Of Mobilization, But Putin's Decree Has Not Yet Been Published

The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation announced the cessation of issuing summonses for mobilization, but Putin's decree on its completion has not yet been published. This is stated in the message of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation.

Thus, it is reported that the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation has sent instructions to report by November 1 about the completion of partial mobilization in Russia.

"On behalf of the Minister of Defense of the Russian Federation, Sergei Shoigu, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation sent instructions to the commanders of the military districts and the commander of the Northern Fleet to report on the completion of the partial mobilization measures by November 1," the message reads.

The message states that "in accordance with these instructions, all measures related to the call for military service by the military commissariats together with the executive authorities of the subjects of the Russian Federation have been stopped."

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on September 21, Russian President Vladimir Putin addressed Russians in which he announced the beginning of partial mobilization in the country.

On September 21, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu announced that a total of 300,000 reservists would be called up during the partial mobilization.

Already on October 14, Putin announced the alleged completion of mobilization by November.

However, the "partial mobilization" continues in the capital of Russia, but the local mass media have been forbidden to cover this topic.