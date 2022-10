Missile strikes on Ukraine on October 31 cost Russia USD 400-600 million. This is the annual budget of Novosibirsk or Yekaterinburg.

This was announced by the speaker of Odesa Regional Military Administration Serhii Bratchuk in his Telegram channel.

"Today, Russia launched at least 50 Kh-101 and Kh-555 cruise missiles, two types. Let's count, today the Russian Federation spent at least from USD 400 to USD 600 million. The calculation is very simple - one Kh-101 missile costs USD 13 million, the Kh-555 – USD 7.5 million... These are only the annual budgets of such cities as Novosibirsk or Yekaterinburg - these are the third and fourth cities in the Russian Federation (in terms of area - ed.)," Bratchuk noted.

We will remind, according to the information of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the enemy's strategic aviation launched more than 50 cruise missiles. Air defense units were able to shoot down 44 of them.

The Air Force spokesman said that air defense units showed an unprecedented result. He noted that such a result was achieved thanks to the great experience of air defense units, intelligence and luck.

The Prime Minister of Ukraine, Denys Shmyhal, later announced that 18 critical infrastructure facilities in 10 regions of the country were damaged as a result of the missile attack.