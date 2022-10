On Monday, October 31, Prime Minister of the Czech Republic Petr Fiala visited Kyiv for the second time since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine7.

He announced this on his Twitter, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"We are in Kyiv, which this morning was also hit by Russian missiles," Fiala wrote.

According to him, a series of negotiations with Ukrainian colleagues is planned for today.

"I believe that they will give concrete results," the Czech Prime Minister emphasized.

He also emphasized that Ukrainians are fighting not only for their country, but also for the whole of Europe, so Europe's support must continue. Fiala already had time to meet with Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, with whom they discussed economic cooperation, national and international support, and post-war reconstruction of Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on Friday, October 28, a banner appeared on the building of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Czech Republic, on which a body bag with the head of Russian President Vladimir Putin visible between the Czech and Ukrainian flags depicted.

Also, on October 28, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy awarded the city of Prague (Czech Republic) with the honorary title of Rescuer City.

On May 11, the Czech parliament recognized the crimes of the Russian army as genocide of the Ukrainian people.