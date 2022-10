Electricity Will Be Cut Off In 7 Regions Today. Russians Attacked TPP, HPP Facilities And Substations - Energy

Due to massive missile attacks on the morning of October 31, consumer disconnection schedules were applied in Kyiv and six regions. This was announced by the Minister of Energy Herman Halushchenko.

"Electric substations, hydropower and heat generation facilities were hit by missile fire," he wrote.

According to him, as a result of the massive attack, there was a partial power outage and emergency shutdown schedules were introduced for consumers in Kyiv, Cherkasy, Zaporizhzhia, and in the Cherkasy, Kyiv, Kirovohrad, Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, and Poltava Regions.

The minister called on Ukrainians in settlements that were not affected by shelling to reduce electricity consumption as much as possible.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Russian missiles and drones hit 10 regions on Monday, October 31, damaging 18 facilities, most of which are energy-related, and cutting off power to hundreds of settlements in seven regions of Ukraine.

On Monday, October 31, due to damage to an energy facility near Kyiv, 350,000 apartments in Kyiv remained without electricity, 80% of the capital's consumers remained without water supply.