Water Supply Will Be Returned To Consumers Of Left Bank Of Kyiv And Partially - Of Right Bank In 3-4 Hours - K

In Kyiv, the liquidation of the consequences of missile strikes by the Russian occupiers, during which almost the entire capital was left without water supply, continues. Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko spoke about the situation.

"In three to four hours, we will restore water supply to consumers on the left bank of Kyiv and partly on the right bank. Energy supply has already been partially restored in the capital's Desnianskyi district," Klitschko said.

The mayor of the capital added that Kyivvodokanal and energy specialists are working in an intensified mode in order to stabilize the situation as soon as possible.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, earlier today the head of the Chernihiv Regional Military Administration, Viyacheslav Chaus, stated that the Russian army launched a massive missile launch in the direction of Ukraine.

We reported on the damage to the energy infrastructure facility in the Kyiv Region, as well as on the work of air defense in the Vinnytsia and Poltava Regions.

It also became known about rockets hitting infrastructure facilities in Zaporizhzhia, the authorities have already warned about possible power outages.

It will be recalled that the Ukrainians were warned about the possibility of repeated missile fire from Russia.