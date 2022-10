All Missiles That Flew At Kyiv Were Shot Down, But Almost 80% Of Capital Without Water - Klitschko

Part of Kyiv was left without electricity due to Russian attacks, and almost 80% of the capital is currently without water supply.

This was announced by the mayor of Kyiv Vitali Klitschko.

"The good news is that all the rockets that were flying at Kyiv were shot down. The explosions were in the suburbs of Kyiv. Part of the capital was de-energized, because there were strikes on a critical infrastructure object. Also, 80% of the city is without water supply. Specialists went to the suburbs, an in hour or two we will have a complete picture. We will know how long it will take us to restore electricity and water supply," he said.

As a reminder, on Monday, October 31, 10 regions were hit by Russian missiles and drones, where 18 objects were damaged, most of them energy-related, hundreds of settlements in seven regions of Ukraine were de-energized.

On Monday, October 31, due to damage to an energy facility near Kyiv, 350,000 apartments in Kyiv were left without electricity.

Deputy Head of the Office of the President Kyrylo Tymoshenko announced the introduction of emergency power outages. They were caused by a massive missile strike from Russia.