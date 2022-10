AFU Eliminate 620 Occupiers, Shot Down Helicopter And Aircraft. Russian Losses Over Past Day

As of October 31, the total combat losses among enemy personnel are about 71,820.

This is reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Thus, the total combat losses of the enemy from February 24 to October 31 are estimated to be:

personnel - about 71,820 (+620) people were liquidated;

tanks - 2,686 (+14) units;

armored combat vehicles - 5,485 (+32) units;

artillery systems - 1,728 (+4) units;

MLRS - 383 (+0) units;

air defense systems - 197 (+0) units;

aircraft - 275 (+1) units;

helicopters - 253 (+1) units;

UAVs of the operational-tactical level - 1,413 (+1) units;

cruise missiles - 352 (+0);

ships/boats - 16 (+0) units;

automotive equipment and tank trucks - 4,128 (+8) units;

special equipment - 154 (+0).

The occupiers suffered the greatest losses in the Avdiyivka and Lyman directions.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Air Defense Forces of Ukraine destroyed 44 missiles out of more than 50 launched by the occupiers from strategic aviation in the morning.

The Office of the President of Ukraine announced the introduction of emergency power outages caused by the consequences of missile fire.