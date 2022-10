Today, 12 ships with 355,000 tons of agricultural products left the ports of Odesa, Chornomorsk and Yuzhny for the countries of Africa, Asia and Europe. This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Infrastructure.

"According to the proposal of the Joint Coordination Center (JCC), representatives of the UN and Turkey provide for the work of 10 inspection groups to check 40 vessels. This proposal was accepted by the representatives of Ukraine. The representatives of the Russian Federation were informed," the press service reported.

The message also states that representatives of the UN and Turkey are negotiating with the Russian delegation and continue to seek solutions for the full implementation of the Grain Initiative.

In addition, passage to Ukrainian ports for loading is allowed for 4 vessels that passed the JCC inspection the day before with the participation of all parties, including representatives of Russia.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ukraine, Turkey and the UN agreed on the movement of 14 vessels in the Black Sea, and Russia was informed.

Yesterday, the movement of 218 vessels transporting grain from Ukraine within the grain agreement turned out to be actually blocked due to Russia's suspension of participation in it.