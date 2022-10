350,000 apartments in Kyiv were left without electricity, energy workers are working to restore electricity supply. Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko announced this on the Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Energy workers are working to restore electricity supply after damage to an energy facility that supplies about 350,000 apartments in Kyiv. Specialists of DTEK, Ukrenergo, together with other emergency services and authorities are doing everything possible to stabilize the situation as soon as possible," Klitschko wrote.

DTEK Kyiv Grids reported that emergency power outages are taking place in the capital, emergency shutdown schedules, which were made earlier, are currently not relevant.

It is reported that the city has developed a response plan for various scenarios of enemy damage to key power supply facilities, it allows all energy sector workers to act in a coordinated manner in case of critical situations and restore electricity supply to the majority of affected settlements in the shortest possible time.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Klitschko previously announced that the Russian invaders launched a missile attack on Kyiv on Monday morning, as a result of the strikes on critical infrastructure facilities, part of the capital was de-energized, and some districts had no water supply.

Deputy Head of the Office of the President Kyrylo Tymoshenko announced the introduction of emergency power outages. They were caused by a massive missile strike from Russia.