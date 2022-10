NBU's Net Currency Sale In Interbank USD 214 Million On October 24-28

The net sale of currency by the National Bank in the interbank foreign exchange market between October 24 and October 28 amounted to USD 214.09 million.

This is evidenced by the data of the NBU, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Over the reporting week, the National Bank bought USD 13.5 million and sold USD 227.59 million.

The National Bank didn't buy or sell the euro last week.

Since the beginning of the year, the National Bank has acquired USD 3,162.91 million and EUR 110.97 million on the market, and sold USD 21,508.07 and EUR 1.79 billion.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in 2021, the National Bank bought USD 3,690.7 million in the interbank foreign exchange market and sold USD 1,275.7 million.

In 2020, the NBU bought USD 4,929 million in the interbank foreign exchange market and sold USD 3,891 million.

In 2019, the National Bank bought USD 8,462.6 million in the interbank foreign exchange market and sold USD 529.23 million.