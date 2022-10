Ukrainian Air Defense Forces Destroyed 44 Missiles Out Of More Than 50 Launched By Occupiers From Strategic Av

On October 31, the Russian occupiers carried out several missile attacks on the objects of critical infrastructure of Ukraine. Air defense of Ukraine successfully shot down more than 40 missiles of the Russian Federation. The command of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine informs about this in the Telegram channel.

"44 out of half a hundred missiles of the occupiers were shot down," the statement said.

It is noted that the Russians fired more than 50 Kh-101/Kh-555 cruise missiles from the Tu-95/Tu-160 strategic aviation missile-carrying aircraft from the north of the Caspian Sea and from the Volgodonsk area (Rostov Oblast, Russia).

"44 cruise missiles were destroyed by the forces and means of the Air Force in the areas of responsibility of the Center Air Command - 18, the South Air Command - 12, the East Air Command - 9, the West Air Command - 5!" the Air Force Command add.

It will be recalled that earlier today, on October 31, the head of the Chernihiv Regional State Administration, Viyacheslav Chaus, announced the massive launch of missiles by Russia.

Later, information about damage to critical infrastructure facilities came from the Kyiv, Zaporizhzhia, and Cherkasy Regions.

The Office of the President of Ukraine announced the introduction of emergency power outages caused by the consequences of missile attack.

Ukrainians were also warned about the possibility of repeated shelling from Russia.