President's Office Informed About Introduction Of Emergency Power Outages Due To Missile Attack

Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Kyrylo Tymoshenko announced the introduction of emergency power outages. They were caused by a massive missile attack by Russia.

Tymoshenko wrote about this today, October 31, in his Telegram channel.

"Important! Due to massive shelling of critical infrastructure, emergency power outages are introduced," he said.

According to him, during today's massive missile strike, the Russian occupation army damaged energy infrastructure facilities in a number of regions of Ukraine.

Air defense units managed to shoot down some of the missiles, but some of them managed to hit the target. Due to this, power outages began.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, earlier today the head of the Chernihiv Regional Military Administration, Viyacheslav Chaus, stated that the Russian army launched a massive missile launch in the direction of Ukraine.

We reported on the damage to the energy infrastructure facility in the Kyiv Region, as well as the work of air defense in the Vinnytsia and Poltava Regions.

It also became known about rockets hitting infrastructure facilities in Zaporizhzhia, the authorities have already warned about possible power outages.

It will be recalled that the Ukrainians were warned about the possibility of repeated missile fire from Russia.