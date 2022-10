Energy Infrastructure Facility Damaged In Kyiv Region, Air Defense System Activated In Vinnytsia And Poltava R

The Russian occupying army carried out another massive missile attack on the territory of Ukraine. At the same time, anti-aircraft defense was activated in the Kyiv, Vinnytsia and Poltava Regions.

Heads of regional administrations announced this in their Telegram channels.

The head of the Kyiv Regional State Administration Oleksii Kuleba reported that a Russian missile hit the territory of one of the communities of the region. He also announced the work of air defense systems on other missiles.

According to him, electricity restrictions are being introduced in the region.

Earlier, the head of the Vinnytsia Regional State Administration Serhii Borzov reported on the work of air defense against Russian missiles.

The head of the Poltava Regional Military Administration, Pavlo Lunin, also announced the work of air defense units in the region.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, earlier today, October 31, the head of the Chernihiv Regional Administration, Viyacheslav Chaus, reported on the mass launch of missiles by Russia.