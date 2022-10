Ukraine, Turkey And UN Agreed On Movement Of 14 Ships In Black Sea, Russia Was Informed

The UN, Turkey and Ukraine agreed on the exit of 14 ships through the grain corridor. This is reported by Reuters.

The delegations also agreed to conduct inspections for 40 vessels departing on Monday, October 31.

"The delegations of Ukraine, Turkey and the UN have agreed on a plan for the movement of 14 ships - 12 departing from Ukraine and 2 arriving - along the maritime humanitarian corridor for tomorrow, October 31. The UN delegation has informed the delegation of the Russian Federation about the movement in accordance with the established procedures of the Joint Coordination Center (JCC)," the message said.

It clarified that in accordance with the center's procedures, all participants coordinate their actions with their military and other authorities to ensure the safe passage of commercial vessels within the framework of the grain agreement.

The JCC added that 6 more vessels within the framework of the grain agreement left Ukrainian ports on Sunday, October 30.

"Today, October 30, 6 vessels carrying 186,426 tons of grain and other food products set sail, but have not yet entered the maritime humanitarian corridor," the message said.

We will remind that Russia blocked 218 vessels with Ukrainian grain.

Russia claims that the drones were launched from a civilian "grain" vessel on the ships of the Black Sea Fleet.

On October 30, the ship Ikaria Angel with 40,000 tons of grain for Ethiopia could not leave the Ukrainian port due to Russia blocking the grain corridor.