The Russian occupiers made a massive missile launch in the morning of October 31, and the air alert sounds in all regions of Ukraine. This was reported in the Telegram of the head of Chernihiv Regional Military Administration Viacheslav Chaus.

"There is information about a massive launch of Russian missiles. We ask everyone to stay in shelters or a safe place," the official said.

It is also reported that air defense is operating in the Kyiv Region. Residents are asked not to leave their shelters. Oleksii Kuleba, the head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration, announced this in his Telegram.

Telegram channels reported that about 10 explosions were heard in the Kyiv Region.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on October 12, the head of the Office of the President, Andrii Yermak, said that historic decisions regarding the closure of the Ukrainian sky are being made today.

On October 11, John Kirby, the coordinator of the U.S. National Security Council for strategic communications, said that Washington is working on the accelerated supply of NASAMS air defense systems to Ukraine.

On October 10, U.S. President Joseph Biden promised Ukraine advanced air defense systems.