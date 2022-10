Ship Could Not Leave Ukrainian Port Today Due To Blocking Of Grain Corridor By Russia

Today, October 30, the ship Ikaria Angel with 40,000 tons of grain for Ethiopia could not leave the Ukrainian port due to Russia blocking of the grain corridor. This was reported by the Minister of Infrastructure Oleksandr Kubrakov on Twitter.

"IKARIA ANGEL, loaded with 40,000 tons of grain under the UN World Food Program, was supposed to leave the Ukrainian port today. These products were intended for the people of Ethiopia, who are on the verge of starvation. But due to the blocking of the grain corridor by Russia, export is impossible," Kubrakov said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Russia announced that it was suspending its participation in the implementation of the grain agreement allegedly because of the "terrorist attack" in the Sevastopol Bay on the morning of October 29.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that Russia's disruption of the grain export initiative, which could cause famine on several continents, proves that Russia has no place in the G20.

It was previously reported that on July 22, Ukraine, Turkey, Russia and the UN signed grain agreements designed to unblock Ukrainian ports on the Black Sea and start exporting food.

On August 5, the first caravan with Ukrainian grain left the sea ports of Odesa and Chornomorsk.

Ukraine, taking into account the average prices on the world food market, expected to receive at least USD 20 billion from this year's grain exports.