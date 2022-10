Ukrainians Were Not Disconnected From Electricity For Second Morning In Row - Ukrenergo

Today, October 30, for the second morning in a row, the Ukrenergo Dispatch Center did not provide distribution system operators volume for emergency disconnections of consumers. This is stated in the message of the Ukrenergo national energy company.

According to reports, there was no need to restrict consumers due to the fact that on Sunday morning, Ukrainians consumed 2.6% less electricity than yesterday, and the upper point of the morning peak was later, which also slowed the growth of consumption.

"On Saturday evening, we also saw that Ukrainians took a frugal approach to electricity consumption. In particular, during the evening peak load hours, consumption in Kyiv decreased by 6.2%, in the Kyiv Region by 3.3%. Also, consumption in the Cherkasy Region decreased by 17.8%, in the Kharkiv Region - by 7.0%, in the Chernihiv Region - by 5.9%," Ukrenergo adds.

At the same time, Ukrenergo notes that Sunday evening is ahead, during which there is a risk of the need to apply restrictions.

"Please, in preparation for the next working week, do not turn on several powerful electrical appliances at the same time and, if possible, postpone the use of washing machines, boilers and heaters to the night when the level of consumption in the energy system is the lowest," the company urges.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the mayor of Kyiv Vitali Klitschko predicts that specialists of the Ukrenergo national energy company will be able to eliminate the shortage of electricity in the capital in 2-3 weeks, but notes that there is a risk of a major blackout.

Earlier, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy noted that stabilization and emergency power outages are significantly less, but such a need still exists.