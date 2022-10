Russia Talks About Negotiations With USA. Asking To Listen To RF "Concerns"

The press secretary of the President of the Russian Federation, Dmitry Peskov, said that the basis for Putin's negotiations with U.S. President Joe Biden should be the alleged "desire of the U.S. to listen to Russia's concerns regarding security guarantees" and "return to the state of December-January", the Russian RBC agency reports.

Peskov answered a question about what could be a platform for Vladimir Putin's talks with Joe Biden.

"The desire of the United States to listen to our concerns, that is, in fact, the desire of the United States to return to the state of December-January and ask the question, what the Russians propose, maybe not all satisfy us, but maybe it is still worth sitting down with them to the negotiating table. I mean the draft documents that were sent to both Brussels and Washington," he said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, according to the Russian media, Putin is not against connecting the United States and the Pope to the "Ukrainian settlement".

On July 3, the press secretary of the Russian president, Dmitry Peskov, said that Ukraine should accept Russia's terms.

But already on September 4, against the background of the "successes of the special operation", Russia wanted negotiations with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.