Russia can disassemble various equipment imported into the country in order to use its spare parts for military purposes. This was announced by the head of the President's Office Andrii Yermak on Telegram.

Thus, Yermak reported that there is a surge in European exports of equipment to the Russian Federation after February 24, 2022.

"We are seeing a boom in European exports of washing machines, refrigerators and even electric breast pumps to Russia's neighbors after the large-scale invasion of Ukraine," Yermak said.

Yermak noted that after import, the equipment goes to Russia.

"Any foreign equipment imported to Russia can eventually be used for military purposes, because sanctions have cut off Russians' access to Western technology, so they are looking for chips to later use them for military purposes wherever they can," Yermak said.

According to Yermak, the international community should make this process impossible for Russia.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in Russia they offered to repair Western-made aircraft with non-original parts.

In April, the U.S. Department of Commerce banned the export of spare parts and components to the three largest Russian airlines.

And in March it became known that China refused to supply spare parts for aircraft to Russian airlines.