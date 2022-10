Russians Shell Enerhodar In The Morning. Part Of City Remained Without Electricity

As a result of the morning shelling by the Russian occupiers, the lights went out in a part of the city of Enerhodar, Zaporizhzhia Region. This was announced by the mayor of Enerhodar Dmytro Orlov in Telegram.

So, Orlov reported that the Russian occupiers shelled the industrial zone in the morning.

"The occupiers started the Sunday morning in Enerhodar with provocations. Now, as a result of shelling of the industrial zone, most of the city was left without electricity," Orlov said.

Also, according to Orlov, it is previously known that the Russians hit one of the substations.

"We are waiting for an update on the extent of damage and restoration of power supply," Orlov said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Russian occupiers in the temporarily occupied Enerhodar of the Zaporizhzhia Region are preparing to escape. They rob hotels en masse, taking away property.

On October 19, Putin announced the introduction of martial law in the occupied territories of Ukraine.

On October 28, Russian troops shelled the settlements of Polohy and Vasylivskyi districts of the Zaporizhzhia Region. In particular, the occupiers shelled the homes of the residents of Huliaipole with rocket launchers and heavy artillery.