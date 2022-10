Russia Reduces Pace Of Offensive Near Bakhmut Due To AFU Attack, As Result Of Which About 300 Occupiers Killed

On Saturday, October 29, Russian forces reduced the pace of offensive operations near Bakhmut in the Donetsk Region, probably due to the Ukrainian strike. This is stated in the message of the Institute for the Study of War (ISW).

Thus, it is reported that the Ukrainian forces launched a high-precision strike on the Russian troops, who were preparing for a new attack, south of Bakhmut near Mayorsk. As a result of the attack, about 300 Russian servicemen were killed.

It is also noted that Russian troops evacuated 60 injured to a medical facility in Horlivka of the Donetsk Region. The Ukrainian General Staff subsequently did not report any Russian ground attacks near Bakhmut in either its morning or evening briefings.

None of Russia's claims that its troops had launched an offensive on Vuhledar included confirmation of hostilities. The General Staff of Ukraine did not report on ground strikes by Russian troops in the west of the Donetsk Region.

In addition, the Institute's experts noted that Russian troops probably achieved minor successes in the Donetsk Region.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Armed Forces of Ukraine shot down an Iskander-K missile, two enemy UAVs and repelled the attacks of the occupiers in 10 settlements.

Meanwhile, the total combat losses of the enemy already amount to more than 70,000 soldiers.