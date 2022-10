Last day, October 29, the Russian occupiers launched five missile and 23 air strikes. The Armed Forces of Ukraine repulsed enemy offensive attempts in the areas of 10 settlements. Also, the Ukrainian aviation made 32 strikes against the enemy. This is stated in the message of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Thus, it is reported that during the day, the enemy launched 5 missile and 23 air strikes, carried out more than 100 attacks from rocket salvo systems. Areas of more than 45 settlements were affected, including Sloviyansk and Siversk in the Donetsk Region, Zaporizhzhia, and Novooleksandrivka in the Kherson Region.

The situation has not changed significantly on the Volyn and Polissia directions. The Russian Federation continues the transfer of individual units to Belarus.

The threat of missile strikes and the use of attack UAVs from the territory of Belarus remains. The enemy fired in other directions:

in the Seversk direction - from mortars and barrel artillery, in the areas of Rozhkovychi, Budky, Mezenivka, Fotovizh, and Myropillia settlements of the Sumy Region;

in the Slobozhansk direction - from tanks, mortars, barrel and rocket artillery, in the areas of Ternova, Vovchansk, Veterynarne, Olkhovatka, Hatyshche, Hryhorivka, Kamianka, Fiholivka, Dvorichna, Starytsia, Ohirtseve, Striliachi and Chuhuniv settlements;

in the Kupyansk and Lyman directions - from artillery of various types, in the areas of the settlements of Kyslivka, Krokhmalne, Hrekivka, Zarichne, Novoyehorivka, Berestove, Nevske, Olhivka, Terny, Torske and Yampolivka;

in the Bakhmut direction - from tanks and the entire range of artillery, in the areas of Andriyivka, Bakhmut, Bakhmutske, Bilohorivka, Vesele, Zvanivka, Siversk, Zelenopillia, Soledar, Vidradivka, Dosvidchene, New York, Vasiukivka, Serebrianka and Yakivlivka;

in the Avdiyivka direction - from tanks, mortars, barrel and jet artillery in the areas of Avdiyivka, Nevelske, Vesele, Vodiane, Maryinka, Novomykhailivka, Pervomaiske and Dosvidchene settlements;

in the Novopavlivsk direction - from tanks and rocket artillery in the areas of Vremivka, Vuhledar, Yehorivka, Mykilske, Novoukrainka, Pavlivka and Prechystivka settlements;

in the Zaporizhzhia direction, the enemy fired in the areas of the settlements of Huliaipole, Nove, Dorozhnianka, Zaliznychne, Zelenyi Hay, Temuvannia, Olhovske, and Chervone;

in the Pivdennobuzke direction, around 20 settlements along the contact line were hit by fire. The settlements of Nikopol and Vyshetarasivka in the Dnipropetrovsk Region and Havrylivka in the Kherson Region were hit by enemy shelling from rocket and barrel artillery.

The enemy does not stop conducting offensive operations in the Bakhmut and Avdiyivka areas.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled the attacks of the occupiers in the areas of settlements: Yakivlivka, Bakhmut, Bakhmutske, Oleksandropil, Kamianka, Avdiyivka, Pershotravneve, Krasnohorivka, Maryinka, Novomykhailivka of the Donetsk Region.

During the day, our air forces made 32 strikes against the enemy. Of them, 23 - in areas of concentration of weapons and military equipment, 3 - in platoon strongholds, and 6 - in enemy air defense positions. Soldiers of Ukrainian air defense shot down an Iskander-K missile and 2 enemy UAVs Orlan-10. Units of missile forces and artillery struck 6 areas of concentration of weapons and military equipment, 3 ammunition depots, 2 anti-aircraft defense facilities and 9 other important military objects of the enemy.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the enemy's total combat losses already amount to more than 70,000 soldiers.

The Svatove-Kreminna highway in the Luhansk Region is almost completely under the control of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, but the General Staff is still keeping informational silence about it.