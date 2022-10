Occupiers Reported Damage To Warship As Result Of Attack On Sevastopol

The Russian Ministry of Defense reported that the Armed Forces of Ukraine allegedly attacked the occupied Sevastopol with drones at 4 o'clock in the morning on October 29 and damaged the ship. The military occupation authority of the Russian Federation posted a corresponding statement on Telegram.

The Russians write that "nine unmanned aerial vehicles and seven autonomous sea drones" were allegedly involved in the attack by the Armed Forces.

The sea minesweeper Ivan Golubets was damaged, as well as the barrier in Pivdenna bay.

The Air Defense Forces of the Russian Federation allegedly destroyed all air forces.

The Ministry of Defense of the aggressor country called it a "terrorist attack", and it was prepared by "the Ukrainian military under the leadership of British specialists."

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on the morning of October 29, explosions were announced in occupied Sevastopol - allegedly Russian ships "repelled an attack by drones".