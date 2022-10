The Spokesman of the U.S. Department of State, Ned Price, said that the United States is ready for any action to stop the malicious activities of Iran, which supplies Russia with UAVs to wage war against Ukraine. During another briefing, he noted that Washington can use any means for this, because they are focused on the threat posed by Iranian drone technology.

Price noted that UAVs from Iran have already been used during hostilities in Iraq and Syria, and now they are also being used against Ukraine.

"We're going to use all the tools that we have at our disposal. You know that just a couple of weeks ago we introduced another package of sanctions against those who are responsible for the proliferation of some of these technologies," Price said, adding that the United States already in late 2021, announced the introduction of anti-Iranian sanctions due to the supply of unmanned aerial vehicles.

"We have tools that go beyond sanctions and other economic measures. We are going to do what is ultimately in our interest to counter and disrupt the flow of this technology from Iran to countries and organizations around the world," the U.S. official said.

The representative of the Department of State also noted that the United States will not make announcements of its actions, but it will stop the country that supports terrorist organizations and their puppets. This also applies to Iran's ballistic missile program and nuclear program.

"We're going to use all means. We're not going to take anything off the table. And ultimately, we're going to do everything we can to eliminate the threat posed by these malicious actions," the U.S. Department of State Spokesman emphasized.