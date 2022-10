The Cabinet of Ministers decided not to raise electricity prices for the population until April.

This is stated in the message of the Ministry of Energy, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The government adopted the resolution "On Amendments to Resolution No. 483 of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine of June 5, 2019". The document provides for the continuation of the special duties assigned to the participants of the electricity market to ensure the interests of the general public in the process of functioning of the electricity market. Preferential electricity prices for household consumers will be maintained during the autumn-winter period of 2022/2023 - until March 31, 2023," the message reads.

Thus, the cost of electricity for the population will remain at the level of UAH 1.44 per kWh for the first 250 kWh per month.

For those who consume more than 250 kWh of electricity per month, the tariff will remain at the level of UAH 1.68 per kWh until March 31.

The tariff of UAH 1.68 per kWh also applies regardless of the consumption volume for collective household consumers, hostels, for legal entities that are owners or balance-keepers of property used for compact settlement of internally displaced persons in terms of meeting the own needs of IDPs, in summer cottages and summer cottages-building cooperatives, garden societies.

"Also, this tariff applies in multi-apartment residential buildings when electricity is used for technical purposes: the operation of individual heating points, boiler rooms, elevators, pumps, intercoms and lighting of yards, stairs and house numbers. At the same time, this list is supplemented by the resolution with consumption purposes for emergency and evacuation lighting, fire protection systems, ventilation, smoke removal and air conditioning systems, alarm systems and aviation beacons," the message reads.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Cabinet of Ministers reduced the cost of electricity for the population by 14.3% from October 2021 to UAH 1.44 per kWh for the first 250 kWh per month, and left the tariff at UAH 1.68 per kWh for those who consume more than 250 kWh of electricity per month.

This tariff was established from October 1 to April 30, 2022.

At the same time, in April 2022, the tariffs were extended until October 31, 2022.