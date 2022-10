Reports of explosions are coming from occupied Sevastopol: Russian ships allegedly "repelled an attack by drones." This is reported by the TASS propagandist agency with reference to the "government" of Sevastopol in its Telegram channel.

"The raid is temporarily closed in Sevastopol, ferries and boats are not running, movement between districts is possible only by buses," the occupiers reported.

Earlier, the "governor" Mikhail Razvozhayev reported that ships of the Black Sea Fleet are repelling an attack by drones in the waters of the Sevastopol Bay.

It should be noted that the raid through the Sevastopol Bay provides a connection between the northern and southern parts of the city.