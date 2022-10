On the night of October 30, Ukrainians switch to winter time, i.e. turn the hands of the clock back one hour.

The transition to winter time in 2022 will take place on Sunday, October 30 at 4 a.m. In this way, the next day on the day off will automatically increase by one hour.

In 2022, it will need to be done on the night of October 30. At 04:00 in the morning, the hands of the clock are moved back one hour. And all because the dawn is later in the winter, and the dusk comes earlier than in the summer.

Manufacturers began to set the clocks in electronic devices by default, so such household appliances change the time on their own. But for mechanical and those that are not connected to the Internet, manual transition is required.

Clocks are changed twice a year in Ukraine. They do this for two reasons: due to the existence of a tradition of matching biological time with the calendar and to save electricity.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in March 2021, the Verkhovna Rada refused to establish and fix a single Kyiv time on the territory of Ukraine.

In order to improve the quality of sleep and quickly enter a new regime, the Public Health Center advises to follow simple rules: do not drink caffeinated beverages before bed, give up alcohol and smoking, do not eat heavy food before bed, regularly ventilate the bedroom.