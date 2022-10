The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Valerii Zaluzhnyi, informed the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff of the United States, General Mark Milley, about the key tasks of the Ukrainian army. This is stated in the message, the text of which is posted on the official page of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Telegram.

"I informed my counterpart that the Defense Forces of Ukraine are concentrating their efforts on such key tasks," Zaluzhnyi wrote on Telegram on Saturday night.

In particular, it is about the liberation of the occupied territories, preventing the capture of new areas by the enemy, ensuring the protection of the critical infrastructure of the Ukrainian state by means of anti-aircraft and anti-missile defense, as well as the continuation of the formation and preparation of reserves for conducting future hostilities.

Zaluzhnyi noted that the enemy is not succeeding at the front, despite a significant advantage, in particular, in increasing the number of troops at the expense of those mobilized. According to him, Ukrainian positions remain unchanged, and the defense operation is being carried out successfully according to the plan.

The Commander-in-Chief also expressed his gratitude to General Milley, U.S. President Joseph Biden and the entire American people for helping Ukraine.