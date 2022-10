Over the past day, the Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled the attacks of the occupiers in the Vodiane, Kamyanka and Nevelske settlements of the Donetsk Region. This was announced by the command of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the text of the operative summary on the morning of the two hundred and forty-eighth day of the heroic resistance of the Ukrainian nation to the Russian large-scale invasion, posted on the authority's official page on Facebook.

"As a result of point strikes by units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine, about 300 occupiers who were preparing for another attack were destroyed in the area of ​​the settlement of Mayorsk the day before," the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said.

About 60 lightly injured were taken the next day to Horlivka medical facilities. In Chervonpopivka of the Luhansk Region, up to 20 enemy servicemen were destroyed, and about 30 occupiers were injured of various degrees of severity.

In connection with the unstable operation of medical aviation, the unpreparedness of the medical infrastructure of the Belgorod Oblast, the 100% capacity of hospitals, the enemy is forced to evacuate the injured by buses to nearby Voronezh.

Instead, the enemy launched 4 missile strikes and up to 25 air strikes, and carried out more than 70 rounds of MLRS fire. Areas of more than 35 settlements were hit. Among them are Siversk and Prechystivka of the Donetsk Region; Mali Shcherbaky of the Zaporizhzhia Region; Davydiv Brid and Mala Seidemynukha in the Kherson Region and Kobzartsi of the Mykolaiv Region.

The situation in the Volyn and Polissia directions has not changed significantly. Belarus continues to support the armed aggression of the Russian Federation. The threat of missile strikes and the use of attack UAVs remains. The enemy fired in other directions:

- in the Siversk direction - from mortars and barrel artillery, in the areas of the settlements of Hai, Khrinivka and Leonivka of the Chernihiv Region;

- in the Slobozhansk direction - with the use of different types of artillery, in the areas of Veterynarne, Dvorichna, Starytsia, Strilecha and Chuhunivka settlements;

- on the Kupyansk and Lyman directions - from mortars, barrel and rocket artillery, in the areas of the settlements of Berestove, Nevske, Spirne, Olhivka and Novoyehorivka;

- in the Bakhmut direction - from tanks and artillery of various calibers, in the areas of the settlements of Bakhmut, Bakhmutske, Bilohorivka, Chasiv Yar, Klishchiyivka, Soledar, Zelenopillia and Yakovlivka;

- in the Avdiyivka direction - from tanks, mortars, barrel and jet artillery, in the areas of Avdiyivka, Vodiane, Maryinka, Novomykhailivka and Pervomaiske settlements.

- in the Novopavlivsk and Zaporizhzhia directions, the enemy fired at the positions of the Defense Forces and civilian infrastructure in the areas of Velyka Novosilka, Vremivka, Huliaipole, Zaliznychne, and Pavlivka.

- more than 20 settlements along the contact line were hit by fire in the Pivdennobuzke direction. To conduct aerial reconnaissance, the enemy made about 20 sorties of UAVs of various types.

The enemy does not stop trying to attack in the Bakhmut and Avdiyivka directions.

In Beryslav of the Kherson Region, the occupiers are en masse changing into civilian clothes and moving into private residences. The so-called "evacuation" of occupiers from the temporarily occupied territory of the Kherson Region continues, including medical facilities. All equipment and medicines are taken out of Kherson hospitals. Doctors who refuse to leave are not allowed to enter hospital grounds, even for personal belongings.

Our aviation made 24 strikes on the areas of concentration of weapons and military equipment, as well as the positions of the enemy's air defense systems. In different directions, our air defense units shot down two Su-25 attack aircraft, one Mi-8 helicopter and one enemy UAV. Soldiers of rocket troops and artillery hit the positions of the battery of self-propelled artillery installations and other important military objects of the enemy.