The Wagner private military company of Yevgeny Prigozhin recruits military personnel who can operate attack aircraft and helicopters, which indicates that the group has the appropriate equipment.

This is stated in a report by the American Institute for the Study of War (ISW).

It is noted that the private company has equipment at the level with the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation.

Analysts also report that Wagner is recruiting soldiers to form and or replenish the crews of the Pantsir-S1 air defense missile systems, the S-300 air defense system, helicopters and fixed-wing attack aircraft, and electronic warfare specialists.

“The Wagner Group is not known for independently operating combat aircraft, but it could begin to do so as the Russian military grows increasingly reliant on Wagner forces,” the report said.

According to the ISW, they have confirmation of the existence of at least one PMC aircraft engine, which operated in the east of Ukraine in May 2022. It is Su-25 aircraft.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in early July, Russian media reported that PMC Wagner militants began to recruit "volunteers" among prisoners of Russian colonies.

On September 5, Russian media reported that a Russian convicted of cannibalism joined the ranks of "volunteers."

As of October 21, it became known that PMC Wagner recruited more than 20,000 prisoners of Russian colonies and prisons to participate in the war against Ukraine.