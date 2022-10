Occupiers Plan To Carefully Check Those Who Remained In Occupied Kherson

The occupiers plan to visit houses and look among the residents of Kherson, who decided not to leave the city, for people with a pro-Ukrainian position.

The head of the Kherson Regional Council Yurii Sobolevskyi announced this.

"All this is wrapped in a wrap of counterterrorism activity, although in fact this is another round of repression," Sobolevskyi wrote.

According to him, the raids will bend after the active phase of resettlement on the left bank.

Sobolevskyi urged Kherson residents to exercise maximum caution and minimize staying outside their homes.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on October 18, collaborator Volodymyr Saldo, whom Russia appointed as the head of the invaders in the Kherson Region, announced the beginning of the evacuation of civilians from the right bank due to the counteroffensive of the Ukrainian military.

The occupiers plan to remove about 60,000 residents from four districts of the Kherson Region on the right bank of the Dnieper.

Nevertheless, the head of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Kyrylo Budanov, said that Russian troops are not fleeing from Kherson, but are on the contrary preparing for the defense of the city.