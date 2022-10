Steinmeier Explains Why Germany Could Not Help But Support Sanctions Against Russia

German Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier said his country could not help but impose sanctions on Russia in response to its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, as it is an attack on everything the Germans stand for.

Steinmeier made a corresponding statement today, October 28, during a speech in Berlin, Deutsche Welle quoted him as saying.

According to him, Russia's invasion of Ukraine is an attack on the right, on the principles of abandoning violence and the inviolability of borders.

"In fact, this is an attack on everything that we, Germans stand for," Steinmeier said.

He said that many ask him why Germany should join the sanctions against Russia and bear the burden due to military aggression against another country.

Steinmeier stressed that he does not intend to dismiss such issues, because the fears behind them are real.

During his speech in Berlin, the German Federal President also urged Germans to be patient with the new reality due to rising energy prices.

Recall that according to a poll conducted in Germany in late August, more than half of Germans continue to support the imposition of sanctions against Russia for its invasion of Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on October 25, German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier visited Kyiv, where he met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

During his visit to the Chernihiv Region, Steinmeier was forced to hide in a shelter during an air raid due to rocket fire from Russia.

After examining the destruction that was caused by the invasion of the Russian army, Steinmeier said he felt shock at what he saw.