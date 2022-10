AFU Will Receive Satellite Communication Systems From US, They Will Improve Battlefield Interaction

For the first time, the Armed Forces of Ukraine will receive U.S. satellite communication systems that will improve communication between units on the battlefield.

The corresponding statement was made by Deputy Pentagon Press Secretary Sabrina Singh during today's briefing.

The United States is sending four satellite antennas for the first time. These antennas can interact with any systems, not just Starlink, Singh said.

According to her, the appearance of such systems in the Armed Forces of Ukraine will help them improve communication capabilities on the battlefield.

When asked by the press about whether the supply of these systems is related to the statements of the head of SpaceX, Elon Musk, Singh answered negatively. The antennas will be transferred to Ukraine from the reserves of the American army.

Recall that earlier today the U.S. Department of Defense announced the provision of a new package of military assistance to Ukraine. In addition to the above communication systems, it will include artillery ammunition, armored vehicles and small arms worth USD 275 million.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on October 15, the Pentagon revealed the details of the previously announced USD 725 million military assistance package to Ukraine.

We also reported that since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Russia, the United States has transferred to the Ukrainian military about a million shells for various artillery systems.