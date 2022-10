More Severe And Longer Blackouts Will Be Introduced In Kyiv In Coming Days - DTEK

A power shortage of 30% of consumption has emerged in Kyiv, so in the coming days, tougher and longer power outages will be applied. This is stated in the message of DTEK Kyiv Electric Networks.

"Friends, the country's power system has suffered new damage. As a result, a power deficit of 30% of consumption arose in Kyiv. In order to prevent the complete de-energization of the capital and the central regions of Ukraine, the state energy company NEC Ukrenergo introduces unprecedented emergency restrictions," it says.

It is noted that at the moment the schedules of emergency outages that were drawn up the day before are not relevant, but the company is working on preparing new, more convenient schedules that will take into account the current state of the power system. They will be made public early next week.

In addition, the head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration Oleksii Kuleba reports that it is necessary to prepare for emergency power outages indefinitely.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Kyiv City Mayor Vitali Klitschko predicts that the specialists of the Ukrenergo National Energy Company will be able to eliminate the shortage of electricity in the capital in 2-3 weeks, but notes that there is a risk of a large blackout.

Today, October 28, emergency blackouts are continuing in Kyiv.