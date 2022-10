AFU Almost Take Control Of Svatove-Kreminna Highway, But General Staff Not Yet Confirms This

The Svatove-Kreminna highway in the Luhansk Region is almost completely under the control of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, but the General Staff still retains information silence about this.

Serhii Haidai, the head of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration, announced this on Telegram on October 28.

"We keep information silence, we are waiting for messages from the General Staff," he wrote.

However, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has not yet commented on the situation on the highway.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, units of the Russian occupation army do not give up trying to advance in the Bakhmut and Avdiivka directions in the Donetsk Region. The invaders also take recently mobilized to the right bank of the Kherson Region, where the Ukrainian army's counteroffensive continues.

Earlier, the General Staff said that the command of the Russian army sent units to the Zaporizhzhia Region, which consist of the Russian military mobilized a week ago.

At the same time, the Russians have already transferred about a thousand recently mobilized to the temporarily occupied territory of the Kherson Region.

During the current day, the aviation of the Armed Forces of Ukraine inflicted 24 strikes on Russian occupiers.