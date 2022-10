The U.S. Department of Defense (Pentagon) has announced the allocation of a new military assistance package for Ukraine in the amount of USD 275 million. It includes ammunition for barrel and rocket artillery, anti-tank systems, armored vehicles and firearms.

The corresponding statement was made by Deputy Pentagon Press Secretary Sabrina Singh during today's briefing.

As part of this military assistance package, the Armed Forces of Ukraine will receive М142 HIMARS ammunition.

Also, the Ukrainian military will receive 500 precision guided artillery shells of 155 mm caliber and 2,000 shells of 155 mm caliber for remote staging of anti-tank minefields.

The United States will transfer more than 1,300 anti-tank systems to the Armed Forces, as well as 125 HMMWV (Humvee) armored vehicles.

The new military aid package also provides for a batch of small arms and more than 2.7 million rounds of ammunition for it.

Singh recalled that this package is the 24th batch of military assistance to Ukraine of this kind.

According to her, the U.S., during the presidency of Joe Biden, has allocated more than USD 18.5 billion to Ukraine for security assistance.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on October 25, the U.S. Department of Defense said that since the start of the full-scale invasion, Ukraine has received more than a million artillery shells.

We also reported that in the middle of the month, the Pentagon disclosed details of a USD 725 million military aid package to Ukraine.

It is worth recalling that, according to Western media, the United States is considering the possibility of transferring HAWK air defense systems to Ukraine.