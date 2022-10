Russian Troops Trying To Advance In 2 Directions And Bring Mobilized To Kherson Region - General Staff

Units of the Russian occupation army do not give up trying to advance in the Bakhmut and Avdiivka directions in the Donetsk Region. The invaders also take recently mobilized to the right bank of the Kherson Region, where the Ukrainian army's counteroffensive continues.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced this today, October 28.

It is noted that Russian troops have switched to defense in some areas of the front and take efforts to deter the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Russian troops continue to advance only in the Bakhmut area and west of occupied Donetsk.

At the same time, the command of the Russian army sent a new party of mobilized to the right bank of the Kherson Region.

According to the General Staff, they were located in the settlements of Chervonyi Mayak, Novoraisk and Zmiivka.

During the day, enemy troops launched 3 missile and 14 air strikes, and also carried out at least 50 attacks from multiple launch rocket systems.

Russian troops shell the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and settlements along the entire contact line from mortars, tanks, barrel and rocket artillery.

Recall, earlier today, October 28, the General Staff said that the command of the Russian army sent units to the Zaporizhzhia Region, which consist of the Russian military mobilized a week ago.

At the same time, the Russians have already transferred about a thousand recently mobilized to the temporarily occupied territory of the Kherson Region.

We also reported that the Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to advance in the Luhansk Region, approaching Svatove and Kreminna.