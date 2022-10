Russia sent about 100,000 of Russians called up as part of the mobilization to the areas of combat operations in Ukraine. The corresponding statement was made by Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, his words are quoted by RIA Novosti.

"After completing the training, 82,000 people were sent to the area of ​ ​ the special military operation, of which more than 41,000 operate as part of units," Shoigu said.

According to him, about 218,000 more mobilized Russians are now allegedly being trained.

Recall, on September 21, the president of the aggressor country Vladimir Putin announced the start of mobilization in Russia. According to the plan of the Russian military leadership, about 300,000 people were planned to be drafted into the ranks of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation.

Russian media previously reported that Putin allowed the Russian defense department to call up one million people. This is allegedly stated in the classified paragraph of the decree on mobilization.

At the beginning of this week, the Russian publication Mediazona reported that about half a million people have been called up in Russia since the start of mobilization.

We also reported that on October 14, the Russian president said that new waves of mobilization will allegedly no longer be announced in Russia after the end of the current call.